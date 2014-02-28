FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's oil fund has sold some coal, gold miner shares
February 28, 2014

Norway's oil fund has sold some coal, gold miner shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s $840 billion sovereign wealth fund, one of the world’s biggest investors, sold shares in some coal and gold miners because their business models are not considered sustainable, the fund said on Friday.

“During 2013 we sold stocks in companies whose main activities are gold and coal,” Yngve Slyngstad, the fund’s chief executive told reporters. “These sectors are particularly challenging.”

In presentation material, Slyngstad said that “in 2013 we continued to sell us out companies that we evaluated their business model as not sustainable over the long-term: gold extraction, coal extraction and palm oil.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Alister Doyle)

