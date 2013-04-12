FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway $730 bln wealth fund strategy unchanged
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Norway $730 bln wealth fund strategy unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s $730 billion sovereign wealth fund, Europe’s biggest equity investor, will continue to operate under its current strategy, the finance ministry said in a white paper on Friday.

“The ministry presents analyses of several aspects of the strategy, but does not present plans for major changes to the investment strategy of the fund,” it said in a statement.

Norway invests proceeds from its vast oil and gas industry in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.