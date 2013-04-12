Norway $730 bln wealth fund strategy unchanged

OSLO, April 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s $730 billion sovereign wealth fund, Europe’s biggest equity investor, will continue to operate under its current strategy, the finance ministry said in a white paper on Friday.

“The ministry presents analyses of several aspects of the strategy, but does not present plans for major changes to the investment strategy of the fund,” it said in a statement.

Norway invests proceeds from its vast oil and gas industry in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Terje Solsvik)