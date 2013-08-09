RPT-Norway's $760 bln oil fund increases bet on equities

OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - OSLO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, one of the world’s biggest investors, returned 0.1 percent on its portfolio in the second quarter of 2013, beating its own benchmark index by 0.3 percentage point, it said on Friday.

The fund increased the share of equity holdings to 63.4 percent of its portfolio from 62.4 percent three months ago and cut its ownership of government bonds.

“Equity markets were boosted by a strong market in the U.S. and Japan while emerging markets pulled in the other direction,” Yngve Slyngstad, the fund’s chief executive said.

“Fixed income returns were undermined by a rise in global yields,” he added.

Among the biggest changes in its portfolio, it cut is British government debt holdings by 26 percent from three months earlier and increased its Japanese government bonds by 30 percent.

The fund’s investments totaled 4,490 billion Norwegian crowns or $760 billion on Friday. The fund holds about $150,000 for each of Norway’s 5.1 million residents.