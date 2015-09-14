FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway oil fund buys stake in San Francisco office building
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 14, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 2 years ago

Norway oil fund buys stake in San Francisco office building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Norges Bank Investment Management, which runs Norway’s $837 billion oil fund, has bought a 49.9 percent stake in an office building in San Francisco, it said on Monday.

U.S. financial services group TIAA-CREF is acquiring the remaining 50.1 percent interest in the building, located at 888 Brannan Street, and will manage it on behalf of a partnership with the Norwegian fund.

“Norges Bank Investment Management acquired its 49.9 percent interest in the asset for 153.2 million dollars, valuing the property at 307.1 million dollars,” the fund added.

The 445,000 square foot property consists of 73 percent office space and 27 percent retail. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.