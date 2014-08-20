FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q2 results down, cuts 2014 guidance
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 20, 2014 / 4:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q2 results down, cuts 2014 guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Norway Royal Salmon ASA : * Q2 renvenues NOK 596 mln (676 mln) * Q2 EBIT pre-adjustments NOK 27 million (72 million) * Q2 pretax profit NOK 74 mln (95 mln) * Q2 pretax profit positive impacted by a gain on financial assets of NOK 57.5 * Result is considerably influenced by; 65 per cent of the volume being

harvested in June when prices were at their lowest * Expects 2014 harvest volume 27,600 tonnes (previous guidance 29,000 tonnes) * The reason for the downward revision of the estimate is the extraordinary mortality at two sites in July, accelerated harvesting and lost growth as a result of this. * Planned smolt release in 2014 is 8.7 million smolts, which is 14 per cent higher than last year and provides a basis for further growth in harvesting volumes in the coming year. * Says 10 new green licenses potentially can give a capacity growth of 40 per cent for Norway Royal Salmon * Farming has hedged prices for 30 per cent of the volume in Q3 and 16 per cent for Q4 2014 * Expects positive market outlook in longer term, more turbulent in the short

term due to Russia * For the year 2014 the global supply growth is expected to be between 5 and 9 per cent. In the longer term global growth is expected to be low.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.