BRIEF-Norway Royal Salmon Q3 results hit by one-offs, cuts 2014 guidance

* Revenues NOK 527.3 mln in Q3 vs NOK 549 mln in Q3 2013

* Operational EBIT before non-recurring costs of MNOK 21.3 for the third quarter vs NOK 48.4 mln in Q3 2013

* Q3 non-Recurring costs totaling mnok 35.9. The costs consist of NOK 31.9 mln connected to extraordinary mortality in both Region North and Region South and NOK 4.0 mln related to changes in the Group’s management. In addition, losses on doubtful receivables related to customers in Russia of MNOK 2.8 is recognized

* The group posted an operational EBIT of NOK -14.6 mln vs NOK 48.4 mln in Q3 2013

* Profit before tax for the third quarter was NOK 56.6 mln, after recognising fair value adjustments of MNOK 59.7.

OUTLOOK:

* Estimated harvesting volume for 2014 has been revised down to 22 000 tonnes due to higher build up of biomass at the end of the year than previously estimated, as well as the effects of non-recurring events, and biological challenges in Region Southfrom and compared to 27 600 tonnes in Q2 report

* Estimated harvesting volume for 2015 is 32 000 tonnes

* Expect supply growth in q4 to decline significantly and become negative compared with same period last year

* For the year 2014 the global supply growth is expected to be between 7 and 9 per cent

* For 2015 the global supply growth is expected to be reduced to between 2 and 4 per cent, and in the longer term global growth is expected to be low * This provides the basis for a positivemarket outlook for both next year and in the long term for the industry

