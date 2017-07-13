UPDATE 2-Budget carrier Norwegian Air's profits fall, cuts growth forecast

* Sees lower 2017 growth, higher unit costs

* Analyst says results "light-years" behind forecast

* CFO recently stepped down (Adds quotes, background)

OSLO, July 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings significantly below forecasts and cut its outlook for growth, while costs were seen rising more than the budget carrier had previously expected.

"We have had significant additional costs for leasing of aircraft, high oil price and the air passenger tax implemented by the government of Norway last year, which have had a negative impact on the result," Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos said in a statement.

Norwegian Air now expects its available seat kilometres, known as production growth, to increase by 25 percent in 2017, down from a previous estimate of 30 percent, while its unit cost forecast was raised to 0.42 crowns from a 0.39-0.40 crowns range.

Norwegian Air's chief financial officer abruptly resigned on July 6 after 15 years at the company, sending its shares tumbling.

From its roots serving European airports with cheap flights, competing with the likes of Ryanair and EasyJet, Norwegian has in recent years expanded heavily in the transatlantic market, a novelty for a discount carrier.

The strategy comes with its own risks, however, including the purchase or leasing of larger, more costly aircraft and a greater need to secure funding for the expansion.

April-June adjusted operating profit before leasing and depreciation (EBITDAR) fell to 1.19 billion crowns ($144 million), down 21 percent year-on-year and below analysts' forecast in a Reuters poll of 1.51 billion crowns.

Norwegian Air's operating result swung to a loss of 863 million crowns from a year-ago profit of 1 billion, while analysts had expected a loss of 246 million.

The results were "light-years behind expectations", Swedbank analyst Hans Ludvigsen wrote in a note to clients, adding the share could drop by 7-10 percent.

Revenues rose by 17 percent year-on-year, but Norwegian's operating expenses increased by 45 percent, headed by a 56 percent increase in technical maintenance costs.

The higher cost of maintaining the fleet was driven by changes in the aircraft portfolio, escalating engine service costs and a depreciation of the Norwegian currency against the U.S. dollar.

"A larger share of leased aircraft in the fleet, and a larger share of 787 aircraft lead to increased unit costs," the company said, referring to its build-up of long-distance Boeing 787 Dreamliners.

"The demand for travelling with Norwegian and advance bookings have been satisfactory entering the third quarter of 2017," the company said. ($1 = 8.2634 Norwegian crowns)