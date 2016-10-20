Norwegian Air CEO says resolving of U.S. dispute on hold amid election

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) -

* Norwegian Air Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos says the process of solving an ongoing dispute with U.S. regulators over its wish to fly more transatlantic routes has been put on hold due to the upcoming presidential election

* "The process in the United States has largely been put on hold because of the election campaign," Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told Reuters

* After more than two years, the U.S. Department of Transportation has yet to issue a ruling on Norwegian's petition to start flights through its Irish subsidiary

* U.S. competitors and trade unions have argued that giving a license to Norwegian's Irish subsidiary could undermine jobs, wages and working standards

* Norwegian has disputed the claims and the European Commission is now seeking arbitration because of the delay

* The airline currently flies from Europe to the U.S. through the license it has in Norway, but argues this does not leave enough flexibility as Norway is not a member of the European Union

