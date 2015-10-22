Norwegian Air says no share issue needed to pay for Boeing order

OSLO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air will use a mix of commercial loans and U.S. export credits to pay for its new order of 19 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners, and does not need to issue new shares, the company told Reuters on Thursday.

The order for 19 planes, which according to Boeing have a combined list price of $5 billion, will be owned by Norwegian’s subsidiary Arctic Aviation Assets Limited (AAA).

“We will prefer to use the commercial (loan) market,” Chief Financial Officer Frode Foss said. “We do not need to issue shares.”

Norwegian has previously said it gets substantial discounts for large orders, but declined to say how much it would pay for the latest batch. Boeing said the order was the largest any European firm had made for Dreamliners. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)