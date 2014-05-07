FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air signs deal for three Boeing Dreamliners
May 7, 2014 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

Norwegian Air signs deal for three Boeing Dreamliners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 7 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Norwegian Air has signed a letter of intent to lease another three Boeing Dreamliners, two with delivery in 2016 and one with delivery in 2017, the company said on Wednesday.

The new planes are of the 787-9 Dreamliner model, a stretch version of the original 787-8.

Norwegian now has five Dreamliners in operation and is scheduled to take another 12, it said. By 2018, it plans to have 17 Dreamliners in operation. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

