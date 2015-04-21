Norwegian Air launches Las Vegas, Caribbean flights

COPENHAGEN, April 21 (Reuters) - Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle will launch new long-haul flights to Las Vegas, Puerto Rico and Saint Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands later this year, the company said on Tuesday.

The company will fly routes from Scandinavia and London.

Europe’s third-biggest low cost carrier after Ryanair and easyJet has rapidly expanded into the long-haul business including the London to New York route, one of the most competitive routes in the world. (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen)