UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air says long-haul expansion pays off

* Q2 EBIT NOK 521 mln vs NOK 508 mln forecast

* CEO says company reaches critical mass in long haul

* Passengers flying between Europe and U.S./ Asia up 130 pct

* Available seat kilometres up 8 percent

* Revenue passenger kilometres up 15 percent (Adds CEO, background, share price reaction, valuation)

OSLO, July 16 (Reuters) - Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle swung to a forecast-beating operating profit in the second quarter, as its heavy bet on the long-haul market turned profitable for the first time, the company said on Thursday.

Norwegian, Europe’s number three budget airline behind Ryanair and easyJet by passenger numbers, has expanded rapidly with the addition of long-haul flights in 2013, making it the only budget carrier to offer direct flights between European and the United States.

“We’ve reached critical mass in long haul and we now expect a very good development going forward ... Not least in the London market,” Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told an investor presentation.

Norwegian did not give separate earnings numbers for the long-distance operations but Kjos said they had contributed to profits. “We’re already there now,” Kjos told Reuters.

The number of passengers flying on routes between Europe and the United States and Asia rose 130 percent year-on-year and made up close to 5 percent of Norwegian’s 7 million passengers and 10 percent of revenue in the quarter.

The company’s overall growth in available seat kilometres (ASK) was 8 percent in the quarter, while revenue passenger kilometres, the number of sold seats multiplied by flight distance, grew 15 percent, reflecting the much longer trips taken by many passengers.

Norwegian said it expects available seat kilometres for its long-haul business to grow 30 percent this year and 38 percent next year.

The company’s quarterly load factor increased to 85 percent from 80 percent a year before as the increase in passengers outpaced capacity growth.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) reached 520.5 million crowns against a loss of 85 million in the year-ago period, beating expectations for 508 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company confirmed its guidance that available seat kilometres (ASK) would grow by 5 percent this year. Its unit cost (CASK) is still seen at 0.39 to 0.40 crowns this year, including the impact of a strike in March.

Its shares were up 1.0 percent at 0830 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent rise for the Thomson Reuters European airline index .

Norwegian trades on a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of around 15, a slight discount to a 16 times multiple for Ryanair but a premium to easyJet’s multiple of 12 times. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen and Joachim Dagenborg; Editing by Terje Solsvik and David Holmes)