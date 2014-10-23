UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air misses forecasts, sees lower capacity growth

* Q3 EBITDAR NOK 1.22 bln vs NOK 1.31 bln forecast

* Sees available seat kilometres growth of 5 pct in 2015

* Shares down 4.0 pct at 0741 GMT (Adds background)

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle reported a smaller than expected increase in third-quarter earnings on Thursday, due to the impact of a weak crown and flight delay costs.

Norwegian has been expanding rapidly with new bases around Europe in places like Britain and Spain, and this summer started flying between London and New York, taking on one of the most competitive markets in aviation.

Its capacity, or available seat kilometres (ASK), will grow by 35 percent this year, in line with its previous guidance, before slowing to five percent next year as the fleet expands by just four aircrafts.

Norwegian’s operating profit before leasing and depreciation (EBITDAR), rose to 1.22 billion crowns from 1.17 billion crowns a year earlier, lagging expectations for 1.31 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts..

“The combination of a weak Norwegian crown, the delayed approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation and costs associated with flight delays, affected the results this quarter,” the company said in a statement.

Norwegian, Europe’s number three budget airline behind Ryanair and easyJet in terms of passenger numbers, expects to expand with four planes from the end of this year to year-end 2015, resulting in a fleet of 99 aircraft. In 2016, the company expects to have 117 aircraft. The company had 6 planes at the end of 2002.

U.S. regulators in September decided to slow Norwegian’s quest to operate in the United States, where unions have said the airline pays low wages and does not meet U.S. employment standards..

“The costs associated with the long overdue application before the U.S. Department of Transportation for a foreign air carrier permit for Norwegian’s Irish subsidiary, Norwegian Air International were also considerable,” the company said.

Norwegian shares were down 4.0 percent at 0741 GMT. It trades on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4 with a premium to Ryanair’s 13.7 times multiple and EasyJet’s 11.7 times. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)