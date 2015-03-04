UPDATE 1-Norwegian Air tries to limit strike impact

* Norwegian Air pilots on strike since Saturday

* Strike escalated to 650 pilots on Wednesday from 70

* To lease 15 planes Thursday to compensate for some lost capacity

* Shares edge higher in late trade (Adds detail, CEO, background, shares)

OSLO, March 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle plans to step up its leasing of planes and staff to try and keep some of it’s European routes running as a strike by pilots escalated tenfold on Wednesday.

Europe’s third-biggest budget airline has cancelled all its domestic flights in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, as well as flights between the three countries’ capitals, after the number of pilots on strike jumped to 650 from 70 affecting more than 35,000 passengers.

“I hope that we can fly some more passengers tomorrow. There was a very short notice today,” Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told Reuters at the sidelines of a news conference.

“I think we managed to get 10 aircraft today, we might have some more tomorrow. I think it will be around 15 airplanes (in total),” Kjos said. “That’s only a third of what we need.”

Pilots are demanding a collective labour agreement with parent company Norwegian Air Shuttle, instead of its local subsidiary Norwegian Air Norway, and for uniform terms across the Nordic region. They went on strike after talks broke down on Saturday.

The pilots’ trade union said it considered the airline’s measures to keep some planes flying a breach of strike rules and called on international trade unions to take sympathy action.

“We hope they will come and help us,” head of the union Parat, Hans-Erik Skjaeggestad, told broadcaster TV2.

In addition to the 650 pilots involved in the strike, 40 Swedish pilots employed by the company will also take part in a sympathy strike from Wednesday, Parat said.

“There are so many examples of unions who have killed airlines, so everything is possible,” Kjos said.

The company said long-haul routes to Asia and the United States would be unaffected by the strike.

Shares in the company recovered in late trading and rose by 0.2 percent for the day but are still down seven percent since close Friday and are down more than 30 percent since an all-time high in January.

“I think it’s natural that investors don’t like any uncertainty. But we have to be able to compete in the future,” Kjos said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by David Clarke/Jeremy Gaunt)