Norwegian Air pilots to continue strike in Scandinavia

OSLO, March 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle pilots will continue to strike on Saturday after talks between the airline and its pilots on a collective labour agreement broke down, the state mediator’s office said.

“Both parties said that they could not change their positions and intermediate solutions were not acceptable,” the mediator in a statement.

The airline said about 20,000 passengers will be affected on Saturday as almost all domestic flights in Norway and Sweden will be cancelled due to the strike, while a few domestic routes in Denmark will be operated. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)