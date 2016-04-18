FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air CEO eyes new Boeing Dreamliners after U.S. permit
April 18, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Norwegian Air CEO eyes new Boeing Dreamliners after U.S. permit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle will need to order more long-haul planes, with Boeing’s Dreamliners the likeliest option, following a U.S. decision to allow the firm’s Irish subsidiary to fly transatlantic routes, its CEO told Reuters on Monday.

“With this permission from the U.S. Transportation Department, we can start flying people from Africa and Asia via Europe to the U.S. We are going to need more long-haul planes than what we have ordered today,” Bjoern Kjos said in an interview.

“Dreamliners are the most likely option. We are going to create jobs in the U.S. This permit allows ut to look at more planes from Boeing.”

The U.S. Transportation Department said on Friday it intended to grant flying rights to Norwegian Air’s Irish unit, setting the stage for a new battle among airlines for leisure travellers. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

