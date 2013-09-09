Norwegian Air has technical problem with second Dreamliner

OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle has experienced its second technical problem with a Boeing Dreamliner within a week and is frustrated with the time taken to resolve these issues, it said on Monday.

Budget airline Norwegian was forced to ground a Dreamliner in Stockholm for several days last week because of a brake issue and had to keep another one in Oslo on Sunday because of issues with its power supply.

“Of course you expect some minor problems initially (with a new aircraft), but now we have experienced two incidents in a few days that have taken way too long a time to fix,” Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen, a spokesman for Norwegian said.

The Dreamliner, Boeing’s new carbon-composite aircraft, had a rocky start after problems with its lithium-ion batteries forced airlines to ground the plane for months this year.

Last week, Norwegian was forced to lease aircraft on short notice to avoid costly flight cancellations. It plans to discuss the ramifications of the outages with Boeing.

“So we will now take this to Boeing and see what we can get out of it,” Sandaker-Nielsen said. “When a new aircraft has to stay on the ground for as long as we have seen twice during the last week, I believe it is too long.”

Boeing was not immediately available to comment.

Norwegian operates two Dreamliners and has six more on order. The airline is planning to expand its transatlantic services as its fleet grows.