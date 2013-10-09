FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air to hand second Dreamliner to Boeing for checks, repairs
October 9, 2013

Norwegian Air to hand second Dreamliner to Boeing for checks, repairs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Budget airline Norwegian Air Shuttle expects to get its grounded Dreamliner back from Boeing towards the end of next week and will put it straight into long-haul service, a Norwegian Air spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Once the grounded plane is back in operation, Norwegian will hand its other Dreamliner to Boeing for similar checks and repairs, Communications Manager Charlotte Holmbergh Jacobsson told Reuters.

Norwegian Air grounded one of its two Dreamliners on Sept 28, handing it to Boeing for repairs after repeated hydraulic and electrical faults during its first month of operation, leaving passengers stranded from Bangkok to New York.

