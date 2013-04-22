FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Low-cost Norwegian Air launches cargo company
April 22, 2013 / 11:17 AM / in 4 years

Low-cost Norwegian Air launches cargo company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 22 (Reuters) - Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is launching a stand-alone cargo company to exploit the growing capacity of its network as it expands the number of air routes it has around the world, the firm said on Monday.

The airline, which booked Europe’s biggest ever aircraft order last year with the purchase of 222 short-haul jets from Boeing and Airbus, is opening new routes to Asia and North America.

Norwegian already transports some goods, mainly within Scandinavia. The new company, called Norwegian Cargo, will continue that service and expand it to other destinations.

