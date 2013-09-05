FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air grounds Dreamliner after brake problem
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

Norwegian Air grounds Dreamliner after brake problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle has been forced to keep one of its new Boeing 787 Dreamliners on the ground in Stockholm since Monday after problems with its brakes, the company said on Thursday.

”We have a warning light on that indicates a malfunction in the braking system,“ spokesman Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen said. ”This is in no way linked to the problems the Dreamliner has had before and is related only to this plane.

“We have been working day and night together with Boeing to resolve this issue.”

The Dreamliner, Boeing’s newest aircraft, had a rocky start after problems with its lithium-ion batteries forced airlines to ground the plane for months this year, forcing Boeing to redesign the system.

Norwegian, the first budget carrier in years to launch transatlantic flights, operates two Dreamliners and has six more on order.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

