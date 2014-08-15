FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Famaday Trading offers to acquire up to 35 mln shares in Norwegian Property
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 15, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Famaday Trading offers to acquire up to 35 mln shares in Norwegian Property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA

* Said on Thursday that Famaday Trading Inc. has appointed

Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank

ASA, to explore the opportunity to acquire up to 35 million

shares (equal to 6.38% of the outstanding shares) in

Norwegian Property ASA

* Said price is NOK 9.50 per share

* Said book building process commences immediately, and

will close before market opening on Aug. 15

* Said Famaday currently holds 80,842,794 shares in NPRO,

representing 14.74% of the share capital and the votes in

NPRO

Source text: bit.ly/1mPq4qs

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.