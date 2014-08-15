BRIEF-Famaday Trading offers to acquire up to 35 mln shares in Norwegian Property

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA

* Said on Thursday that Famaday Trading Inc. has appointed

Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank

ASA, to explore the opportunity to acquire up to 35 million

shares (equal to 6.38% of the outstanding shares) in

Norwegian Property ASA

* Said price is NOK 9.50 per share

* Said book building process commences immediately, and

will close before market opening on Aug. 15

* Said Famaday currently holds 80,842,794 shares in NPRO,

representing 14.74% of the share capital and the votes in

NPRO

Source text: bit.ly/1mPq4qs

Further company coverage: