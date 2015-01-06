FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian state pension fund rejects bid for Norwegian Property shares
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
January 6, 2015 / 12:02 PM / 3 years ago

Norwegian state pension fund rejects bid for Norwegian Property shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s domestic state pension fund has rejected a bid from billionaire investor John Fredriksen for its stake in Norwegian Property, it said on Tuesday.

Also known as Folketrygdfondet, the fund holds an 8.49 percent stake in Norwegian Property.

Fredriksen’s investment vehicle Geveran Trading has bid 10 Norwegian crowns per share, but the pension fund said it considered the assets of the company to be worth more. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.