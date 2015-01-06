Norwegian state pension fund rejects bid for Norwegian Property shares

OSLO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s domestic state pension fund has rejected a bid from billionaire investor John Fredriksen for its stake in Norwegian Property, it said on Tuesday.

Also known as Folketrygdfondet, the fund holds an 8.49 percent stake in Norwegian Property.

Fredriksen’s investment vehicle Geveran Trading has bid 10 Norwegian crowns per share, but the pension fund said it considered the assets of the company to be worth more. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)