BRIEF-Norwegian shipping tycoon Fredriksen raises stake in Norwegian Property to 37.54 pct
#Financials
November 24, 2014 / 7:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Norwegian shipping tycoon Fredriksen raises stake in Norwegian Property to 37.54 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Says Geveran Trading Co Ltd has on November 21, 2014 purchased 25,633,104 shares in Norwegian Property ASA at a price of 10 Norwegian crowns per share

* Says as a result, Geveran’s ownership in Norwegian Property has increased to 205,910,242 shares, constituting 37.54 per cent of shares and votes in company

* Geveran Trading Co Ltd is indirectly controlled by trusts established by John Fredriksen for benefit of his immediate family

* Geveran will make a mandatory offer for the remaining shares in Norwegian Property within four weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
