BRIEF-Norwegian Property shareholder requests extraordinary general meeting

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA

* Says shareholder Geveran Trading Co. Ltd has requested that board summons an extraordinary general meeting as soon as practically possible

* Says Geveran Trading Co. Ltd. is holder of 144,959,048 shares, representing appr. 26.4 percent of all shares and votes in company

* Shareholder has following agenda: election of new members of board and election of new members of nomination committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)