Jan 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Canica AS has sold 67,437,425 shares in NPRO at a price of 10.20 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share

* Following this transaction Canica AS’ shareholding in NPRO will be 0 shares

* Says Canica AS is a related party to Camilla Hagen Sørli, member of board of directors in NPRO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.6650 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)