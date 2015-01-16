FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Geveran holds 43.24 pct in Norwegian Property following mandatory offer
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Geveran holds 43.24 pct in Norwegian Property following mandatory offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Geveran Trading Co. ltd. (offeror) announces results of mandatory offer for Norwegian Property

* Geveran received acceptances of mandatory offer for a total of 31,234,030 shares, representing about 5.55 percent of outstanding shares and votes in Norwegian Property

* Says together with 205,910,242 shares already owned by Geveran, offeror now owns and holds rights to a total of 237,144,272 shares, representing about 43.24 percent of issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property

* Says settlement of mandatory offer will be made as soon as reasonably possible, and no later than Jan. 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.