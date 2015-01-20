BRIEF-Geveran Trading owns about 43.26 pct in Norwegian Property

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Geveran Trading Co. Ltd. (the offeror) announces final results of mandatory offer for Norwegian Property

* Final result shows that Geveran Trading received acceptances for 31,326,589 shares, representing about 5.71 pct of outstanding shares in Norwegian Property

* Together with the 205,910,242 shares already owned by Geveran, the offeror now owns and holds rights to a total of 237,236,831 shares, representing about 43.26 pct of the issued shares and voting rights in Norwegian Property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)