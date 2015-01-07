BRIEF-Norwegian Property Board of Directors assesses offer by Geveran Trading

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken says offer price by Geveran Trading of 10 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share is below fair value range of NPRO shares

* Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) says offer price reflects discount of 7 pct according to latest reported Net Asset Value

* SEB concludes that offer from Geveran is below the fair value range defined by SEB as per the date hereof and from a financial point of view

* The Board’s overall assessment is that the offer is 5-15 pct below the fair value of the Norwegian Property shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7329 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)