FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Norwegian Property Board of Directors assesses offer by Geveran Trading
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 7, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Property Board of Directors assesses offer by Geveran Trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken says offer price by Geveran Trading of 10 Norwegian crowns ($1) per share is below fair value range of NPRO shares

* Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) says offer price reflects discount of 7 pct according to latest reported Net Asset Value

* SEB concludes that offer from Geveran is below the fair value range defined by SEB as per the date hereof and from a financial point of view

* The Board’s overall assessment is that the offer is 5-15 pct below the fair value of the Norwegian Property shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7329 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.