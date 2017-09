Sept 17 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Says has issued a new 5-year bond totaling 350 million Norwegian crowns

* Says bond has been issued with payment Oct. 2

* Says purpose of bond is refinancing of property and bond contributes to further diversification of group’s funding

* Says Nordea Markets, Mordea Bank Norge ASA and SEB are arrangers for loan