BRIEF-Norwegian Property Q3 rental income of NOK 187 mln in line with expectations
#Financials
October 24, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Property Q3 rental income of NOK 187 mln in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA :

* Announces positive results and fair-value adjustments for investment

* Q3 gross rental income 187 million Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 187 million crowns)

* Q3 operating profit before value adjustments 139.5 million crowns (Reuters poll 143 million crowns)

* Q3 profit before tax and fair-value adjustments 40.3 million (Reuters poll 38.4 million crowns)

* Says rental income is expected to rise gradually during 2014 and early 2015 in step with the completion of the development projects and the phasing-in of the leases awarded

* Says the company’s financial results will continue to be affected for a time by strategic vacancy and by the execution of the current development projects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
