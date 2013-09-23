FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air calls in Boeing for meeting after Dreamliner woes
September 23, 2013 / 10:08 AM / 4 years ago

Norwegian Air calls in Boeing for meeting after Dreamliner woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air has called in Boeing management for a meeting in Oslo this week following a slew of technical problems with its two Dreamliner planes, the low-cost carrier said on Monday.

“We are going to tell them this situation is far from good enough,” company spokeswoman Anne-Sissel Skaanvik told Reuters. “We have not had the reliability that we had expected from brand new planes, so something must happen, fast ... Clearly Boeing has not had good enough operative quality control.”

Norwegian has three more Dreamliners on order and it intends to lease three more to expand its transatlantic service. The eight-plane fleet is worth about $1.65 billion at list prices.

