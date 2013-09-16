FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norwegian Air suffers another Dreamliner technical fault
#Market News
September 16, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Norwegian Air suffers another Dreamliner technical fault

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle has suffered another technical fault with one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the latest in a series of glitches to hit the new carbon-fibre jet.

“We had a technical problem with a hydraulic pump, resulting in a weight limitation and unfortunately we had to leave 70 passengers behind in New York on Sunday,” Norwegian spokesman Lasse Sander-Nilsen said on Monday.

“We have not done the math yet, but we expect that Boeing will take their share of responsibility,” he added.

Norwegian had to briefly ground both of its Dreamliners earlier this month due to various technical faults, including brake and power issues.

The Dreamliner was expected to be a game-changer for the aviation industry as its use of lighter materials and new engines promised 20 percent savings in fuel consumption.

But the programme has been troubled by more than three years of delays in getting the planes into service and several problems since then, including the temporary grounding of all planes because of overheating batteries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
