Norwegian Air has financing secured for huge plane order - CEO
January 9, 2013 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

Norwegian Air has financing secured for huge plane order - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle, which placed Europe’s biggest aircraft order last year, has financing in place for the deal and is not worried about any financing issues, Chief Executive Bjoern Kjos told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The order is financed through Exim (Export-Import Bank of the United States) and through state guaranteed loans, so I‘m not worried about that at all,” he said on the sidelines of a conference.

His comments come in response to research by HSBC, released on Tuesday, that Norwegian may run into difficulty financing the order for 222 planes, worth $21.5 billion at list prices.

Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
