* Shares up 3 pct after White House comments
* Still awaiting U.S. approval for British subsidiary
By Joachim Dagenborg and Julia Fioretti
OSLO/BRUSSELS, Feb 8 Norwegian Air Shuttle
said it was more optimistic about its future in the
U.S. after remarks from the Trump administration on Tuesday that
signalled support for the budget carrier's transatlantic growth
plans.
Europe's third-largest budget airline by passenger numbers
after Ryanair and EasyJet, received U.S approval
in December for its Irish subsidiary to fly transatlantic routes
despite opposition by U.S. unions worried it could undermine
wages and working standards.
Pointing to job creation and to Norwegian's use of Boeing
aircraft, White House spokesman Sean Spicer on Tuesday
said the U.S. has "huge economic interest" in the company's
business.
The comments sent Norwegian shares up 3.1 percent when the
market opened in Oslo Wednesday morning and the stock was up 3.3
percent at 1106 GMT. It was the third-strongest performer in the
Oslo benchmark index.
"We are a big Boeing customer so I think we do exactly what
Trump would like everybody to do," Norwegian Air CEO Bjoern Kjos
told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.
"Trump wants American jobs, we provide American jobs," he
said.
The airline has ordered $18.5 billion worth of planes from
Boeing so far, including 29 Dreamliners last October, the
largest single order ever for Boeing from a European airline.
Norwegian has also indicated that its U.S. approval would
allow them to order additional planes as it expects to establish
new routes to several U.S. cities.
"We see this as a very positive signal and interpret this to
mean that the Trump administration has acknowledged the
significant value creation Norwegian Air has contributed in the
U.S. market," a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
"With our growth ambitions in the U.S., we aim to create
thousands of new jobs over there and it's important for us to
get that message forward. This makes us more optimistic," she
said.
Norwegian has also applied to U.S. authorities for its
British subsidiary to offer transatlantic flights. This
application is still with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The spokeswoman said there has been no change in status for
that application and the company awaits a decision.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)