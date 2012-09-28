BRIEF-Noreco seeks private placement and bond issue up to NOK 700 mln, asks for waivers

OSLO, September 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian Energy Company ASA : * Noreco : contemplated private placement and bond issue * Noreco proposes a private placement of up to NOK 400 million * Wants also an unsecured bond issue of NOK 300 million * At the same time, Noreco will propose that holders of the Company’s existing
bonds give their consent for waivers of certain financial covenants in the
bond agreements * The price in the Private Placement will be determined through an accelerated
bookbuilding process * The net proceeds to the Company from the Private Placement will be used to
fund exploration, refinance part of bond NOR03, and for strengthening of the
balance sheet and general corporate purposes * The Company’s main shareholders, IKM Industri-Invest AS and Lyse Energy AS
(both represented on the Board of Directors), will subscribe and be
allocated new shares worth at least NOK 40 million and NOK 10 million
respectively in the Private Placement * No price limits have been indicated on these subscriptions * The bookbuilding period commences today, 28 September 2012, at 10.00 CET.
The bookbuilding period may close at any time on short notice * The completion of the Private Placement will be conditional upon the
following conditions being satisfied: all necessary corporate resolutions
being validly made, including without limitation approval by an
Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company expected to be held on or about
23 October 2012 (the “EGM”); the Company successfully raising NOK 300
million in new debt through issue of a new contemplated bond loan with
maturity in December 2013; the bondholders’ meetings of the holders of the
bonds NOR04, NOR05, NOR06 and NOR07 approving waivers of certain financial
covenants as requested by the Company * Subject to successful placement of the Private Placement, the Board of
Directors will propose a subsequent offering