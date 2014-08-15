FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norwegian Property: Famaday offer to acquire up to 35 million shares
August 15, 2014 / 6:01 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Norwegian Property: Famaday offer to acquire up to 35 million shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Norwegian Property ASA : * Famaday Trading Inc. (“Famaday”) has appointed Arctic Securities AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA (the “Bookrunners”) to explore the opportunity to acquire up to 35 million shares (equal to 6.38% of the outstanding shares) in Norwegian Property ASA (“NPRO”) at a price of NOK 9.50 per share (the “Offer”). * Famaday currently holds 80,842,794 shares in NPRO, representing 14.74% of the share capital and the votes in NPRO. Famaday views its ownership position in NPRO as a long term financial holding.

