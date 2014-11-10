FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's market regulator suspends trade in Portugal Telecom
November 10, 2014

Portugal's market regulator suspends trade in Portugal Telecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Portugal’s CMVM market regulator suspended trade in Portugal Telecom on Monday after Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of Angola’s president, launched a takeover bid for the company.

CMVM said in a statement the suspension was intended to give investors time to consider the bid. Isabel dos Santos’ Terra Peregrin launched the bid at 1.35 euros per Portugal Telecom share.

Portugal Telecom shares closed 2.64 percent lower at 1.217 euros a share on Friday.

Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge

