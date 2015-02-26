FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Portugal's NOS swings to fourth-quarter profit, revenues slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s telecommunications firm NOS , the country’s second-largest operator and the product of 2013’s merger between ZON and Optimus said late on Wednesday in a statement:

* Fourth-quarter profit of 12.3 million euros ($13.96 million) after 13.1 million euro year-ago loss.

* Fourth-quarter EBITDA falls 4 percent to 113.5 million euros.

* Operating revenues down 0.7 percent to 353.8 million euros.

* The strongest quarter ever for revenue generating unit growth with net additions of 165,300.

* Says NOS is clearly delivering on its strategy to grow market share.

Source text for Eikon: (here) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8812 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

