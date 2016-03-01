FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NOS posts 10.7 pct rise in 2015 net profit
March 1, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

NOS posts 10.7 pct rise in 2015 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 1 (Reuters) - Portugal’s telecoms firm NOS posted on Tuesday a larger-than-expected 10.7 percent rise in 2015 net profit, boosted by a strong operating performance and a growing market share.

NOS, the country’s second-largest operator, said net profit rose to 82.7 million euros, above the average estimate of 77 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 4.4 percent to 533.1 million euros. Overall sales rose 4.4 percent to 1.44 billion euros.

Net subscriptions rose 10.9 percent to a total of 8.44 million.

Reporting By Axel Bugge

