April 26, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

Portugal NOS with surprise profit rise on revenues, despite Angola

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, April 26 (Reuters) - Portugal’s telecoms firm NOS posted on Tuesday a surprise 5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit thanks to a stronger-than-expected increase in revenues and client numbers, despite losses at the Angolan joint venture ZAP.

NOS, the country’s second-largest operator, said net profit rose to 24.4 million euros ($27.6 million), above the average estimate of 21 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose nearly 8 percent from a year earlier to nearly 138 million euros, while overall sales rose 7.6 percent to over 370 million euros.

Total subscriptions rose over 10 percent to nearly 8.6 million. NOS also said that at the end of last year it reinforced its leadership in the pay TV segment, with a market share of 44 percent.

Excluding associated entities and stakes in companies that NOS does not control, such as Angola’s ZAP which suffered from the country’s economic problems, net profit almost doubled from a year ago to reach some 31 million euros, it said.

Capital expenditure rose about 1 percent in the first quarter and NOS said it will continue to invest in the expansion of its networks, offering competitive prices for subscribers.

$1 = 0.8849 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
