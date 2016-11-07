FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Portugal NOS 9-month profit up 6.6 pct, beats forecast
November 7, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 10 months ago

Portugal NOS 9-month profit up 6.6 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Portugal's telecoms firm NOS posted on Monday a slightly stronger-than-expected 6.6 percent rise in its nine-month net profit thanks to strong client additions in mobile phone and in fixed-line bundled services.

NOS, the country's second-largest operator, said net profit rose to 78.4 million euros ($86.7 million), above the average estimate of 75 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose over 5 percent from a year earlier to nearly 431.8 million euros, also exceeding the average forecast of 429 million. Overall sales rose the same to over 1.12 billion euros.

Total subscriptions rose 8 percent to 8.94 million, while the number of clients using bundled services like pay-TV, broadband Internet and telephone jumped 19 percent to 661,400 representing 45 percent of all fixed-line clients.

NOS also saw a 9.2 percent rise in its mobile clients to a record almost 4.4 million.

NOS said that it reinforced its market share in the pay TV segment to nearly 43.7 percent, and in the mobile segment to nearly 26 percent.

$1 = 0.9044 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
