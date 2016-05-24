FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nousouken announces initial public offering
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 24, 2016 / 9:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Nousouken announces initial public offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Nousouken Corp :

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Mothers market of Tokyo Stock Exchange on June 16, under the symbol “3541”

* The company will offer a total of 270,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,010 yen per share, for 272.7 mln yen in total, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd. included five securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yyVFFC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

