CALGARY, Alberta, June 6 (Reuters) - Nova Chemicals Corp said on Wednesday operations at its Corunna petrochemical facility near Sarnia, Ontario, were not affected by a small fire in one of the plant’s process units.

The company said the fire was quickly extinguished, with no injuries or off-site impact.

The Corunna complex produces as much as 40 percent of Canada’s basic petrochemicals and processes 80,000 barrels of crude oil per day. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)