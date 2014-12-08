FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Novacyt announces 3.1 mln euros private equity placement
#Healthcare
December 8, 2014 / 6:15 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Novacyt announces 3.1 mln euros private equity placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA :

* Announces private equity placement financing of 3.1 million euros

* Under the terms of the financing, investors will also receive 744,004 new Novacyt shares

* The share capital of Novacyt following the capital increase will amount to 418,048.13 euros

* The funds will be used for new market launches of its proprietary next generation cytology platform Novaprep in 2015, including China and the Far East

* Additionally, financing will be used to support development and commercialisation of molecular diagnostics for infectious diseases Source text: bit.ly/1IqztCd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
