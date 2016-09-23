UK insurer Novae says finance head to step down

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc said its finance boss Charles Fry would step down from the board on Friday and leave the company at the end of October.

Novae, which covers property, casualty, marine, aviation and political risk, appointed Reeken Patel as interim CFO while the company searches for a permanent replacement.

The company did not specify why Fry, who joined the board in 2013, was stepping down. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)