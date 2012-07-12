NLB may need 500 mln euros by end-2013 - finmin

LJUBLJANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, might need up to 500 million euros ($612 million) fresh capital by end-2013 due to worsening bad loans, finance minister Janez Sustersic said.

Due diligence on state-owned NLB, performed by the European Resolution Capital Fund, found the bank had 1.5 billion euros of “the worst loans”, which will probably not be repaid, Sustersic told a news conference on Thursday.

His comment came a day after the government’s macroeconomic institute said local banks’ bad loans had reached 6 billion euros in the first quarter and were likely to rise further, amid market rumours Slovenia might become the sixth euro zone member to ask for international help.

Sustersic said provisions had already been made for a third of NLB’s bad loans, while insurance was expected to cover about 500 million euros of them.

“This leaves some 400-500 million euros, which is the maximum size of fresh capital that NLB might need by the end of the next year.”

The government may transfer bad loans to the Slovenian State Holding, set to be established in coming months and which will manage all state capital assets, he said, adding such a transfer would make NLB more attractive to investors.

Earlier this month, the government raised NLB’s capital by 381 million euros to raise its core tier 1 capital ratio to 9 percent from 6 percent, in line with European Banking Authority demands.

Belgian banking and insurance group KBC, which owns 22 percent of NLB, refused to participate in the capital hike.

While the government’s failure to find a strategic investor for NLB has fuelled market rumours Slovenia might need an international bailout, Sustersic told Reuters last week it would not be necessary for the next year at least.

Slovenia’s five-year credit default swaps have continued to rise and stood at 424 basis points by 1300 GMT, up 0.4 percent on the day and more than twice the level a year ago.

The government hopes to find a strategic investor for NLB by the end of the year and cut its 64 percent stake to 25 percent.

NLB made a loss in 2001, for the third year in a row because of non-performing loans. Slovenia, the fastest-growing euro zone member in 2007, was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependence on exports.

After a mild recovery in 2010 the economy contracted 0.2 percent in 2011 and the government expects a further contraction of 0.9 percent this year due to lower export demand and a fall in domestic spending amid budget cuts. ($1 = 0.8164 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Dan Lalor)