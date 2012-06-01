FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NLB to issue hybrid instruments to hike capital - paper
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 7:13 AM / 5 years ago

NLB to issue hybrid instruments to hike capital - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, June 1 (Reuters) - State-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Slovenia’s largest bank, will issue hybrid instruments to provide the capital it needs to meet European Banking Authority requirements, daily Finance reported on Friday.

It said the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development had decided not to participate in the capital hike, which should be completed by the end of June.

The paper gave no detail on the hybrid instruments the bank may issue. Neither NLB, the finance ministry nor the EBRD would comment.

According to the EBA, NLB, which is burdened by bad loans to local companies and ended 2011 with a loss for the third consecutive year, needs fresh capital of at least 320 million euros ($396 million).

Due dilligence on NLB, which started in May, should be completed in two weeks, Finance said. ($1 = 0.8088 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.