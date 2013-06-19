FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oppenhaim to replace Seligsohn as CEO of Nova Measuring
June 19, 2013 / 6:27 AM / in 4 years

Oppenhaim to replace Seligsohn as CEO of Nova Measuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 19 (Reuters) - Nova Measuring Instruments said Chief Executive Gabi Seligsohn has informed the board of his decision to step down from his position, and he will be replaced by Eitan Oppenhaim, effective July 31.

Oppenhaim is executive vice president of Nova’s global business group, heading all of the company’s customer-facing activities.

Seligsohn has served seven years as CEO of Nova, an Israel-based provider of monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

“Over the past several years, Eitan and I have worked closely to define a strategy for achieving the next big milestone and I am confident in Eitan’s ability to lead the company to the next level and beyond,” Seligsohn said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prior to joining Nova in 2010, Oppenhaim served in executive positions with several technology companies including Alvarion, Orbotech and Comverse.

Reporting by Tova Cohen

