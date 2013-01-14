FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nova Measuring reiterates fourth quarter outlook
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
January 14, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

Nova Measuring reiterates fourth quarter outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Nova Measuring Instruments , a provider of monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry, reaffirmed on Monday its 2012 fourth quarter forecast for revenue of $18.5 million to $22 million.

It also reaffirmed its fourth quarter outlook from October for diluted earnings per share of 1-10 cents, or 0-8 cents excluding one-time items.

Israel-based Nova will announce fourth quarter results and give its financial outlook for the first quarter of 2013 on Feb. 18. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.