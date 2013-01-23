Novartis says U.S. investigates export of Alcon products to Iran

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas is investigating the export of products made by Novartis AG’s Alcon eye care unit to Iran and other countries subject to trade sanctions, the company said on Wednesday.

Novartis, based in Switzerland, said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Alcon had received a grand jury subpoena requesting documents for a period beginning in 2005.

The filing said Alcon, which was fully acquired by Novartis in 2011, is cooperating with the investigation.

In a 2011 filing, Novartis said Alcon received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in September of that year requesting the production of documents relating to marketing practices, as well as the remuneration of healthcare providers.